Jeevan Venkateswaran | Taking Aim for Eagle Scout Project

Hi, my name is Jeevan Venkateswaran and for my Eagle Scout service project, I will be constructing and placing 13 archery stands as well as laying down shooting, waiting, side lines and shooting lanes.

This project is needed because it is the only public archery range that is available for the people of the Santa Clarita Valley. Most of the existing archery stands are not usable as they are either broken or in very poor condition.

The shooting and waiting lines will help people to know where they can wait for their turn without being on the fire range line. These new stands will also last for a longer period of time as I am going to use much stronger wood than the existing ones. Installing the shooting lanes will also help people with dyslexia to see where the target is.

To complete this project successfully I will need to fundraise approximately $5,000.

To support my project, kindly use this GoFundMe link: tinyurl.com/2tuuaf55.

Thank you all in advance for your contribution.

Jeevan Venkateswaran

Valencia