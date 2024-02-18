Kenneth Bloomfield | Schiff Promises to Protect ‘Democracy’

It seems like every time I watch broadcast television, I see multiple professionally produced commercials informing viewers that Adam Schiff will protect “democracy.” For seven years he has assaulted democracy as an instrument of the Democratic Party. Now Schiff promises to reverse his course to get elected as a senator. That promise is obviously preposterous based on his attack ads about his Republican opponent.

For years Schiff has done his best to convert our democracy into a Democratic Party oligarchy. He began his campaign by endorsing the Steele dossier (a fictitious study commissioned by the Democratic National Committee to discredit the Republican candidate) on the House floor. He continued his attack by using this same discredited report as an excuse for trying to remove the legally elected president from office, all the while filling print and broadcast media with claims that he had seen “more than circumstantial evidence” of a Trump-Putin conspiracy. Evidence still not seen these seven years later.

Despite being a Californian with access to media, he spoke not at all about the dictatorial executive orders from the Democratic governor. It did not seem to bother him that Gavin Newsom restricted his constituents with mask and assembly regulations that he would not follow himself. Despite taking an oath to protect the Constitution of the United States, Schiff took no notice of Newsom attacking constitutional religious rights in the courts of California. After all, isn’t Newsom, as a member of the Democratic monopoly that Californians endure, already a participant in the Democratic oligarchy?

Most telling of all his failures to protect democracy is his apparent contentment with the gangster (if you are unaware of this behavior, look up his sexual assault victim, Tara Reade, or Jill Biden’s ex-husband, Bill Stevenson) in the White House. Biden has repeatedly failed to enforce the laws passed by duly elected representatives. His attacks on energy, immigration regulations and safety in women’s sports are so egregious that anyone with even a rudimentary understanding of democracy would complain. Biden’s consistent ignoring of Supreme Court rulings pointing to actions that are not allotted to the executive branch have not resulted in a single notice by Schiff. Perhaps he thinks he and other Democratic oligarchs will reap the benefits from the illegal use of federal funds to pay the debt of college graduates.

Elections this year will determine who leads America on the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. It is imperative that residents use what may be the remnants of the democracy made possible by that rebellion to elect representatives that honor democracy. Just 40 years late, Californians live in the 1984 Orwellian utopia complete with Big Brother government and thought police. Let’s vote Republican for our senator so we do not export this dystopia to the rest of the United States.

Kenneth Bloomfield

Agua Dulce