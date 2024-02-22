Lois Eisenberg | A Keg of Stupidity

The following letter was written before the Super Bowl.

This “Swift” bogus conspiracy is a keg of stupidity, and the GOP’s paranoid attitude.

Fox News is fueling the fire and the anti-intellectual MAGA cult drivel goes on and on by the MAGA media personalities who peddle nothing but junk to their gullible audience.

The loony thing on this subject of this conspiracy bears nothing resembling reality, and also it sounds ridiculous because that is exactly what it is.

This bogus conspiracy is being backed by the Republican elites in hopes of spreading this nonsense.This is a sign of just how far gone and unconcerned with reality the conservatives and the conservative media are today.

The MAGA cult is ending up with egg on their face, just as the 118th do-nothing Congress is doing.

This bogus conspiracy has Taylor Swift in cahoots with the NFL, despite no evidence of any conspiracy.

This negative energy concerning this bogus conspiracy is so damaging and the criticism of Taylor Swift is also sad and pathetic.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are not threatening.

Being that America is in a state of chaos, this couple is what America needs to get back to a romantic phase and a sense of normalcy that America has been lacking for a long time.

America, let’s not move the goalpost — pun intended — one way or another and let Kelce catch his spectacular catches, especially in the end zone, and let Swift sing her songs and let her concerts be overwhelmingly successful, which they are.

I love both teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, in the Super Bowl, so let the game begin with no injuries, and enjoy the commercials and the halftime show.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia