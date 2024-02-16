Maquindang achieves executive coach and mentor certification

Press release
News release 

Jessper Maquindang has successfully completed the requirements to obtain the certification of certified executive coach and mentor through the Management and Strategy Institute. 

“Graduates of Management and Strategy Institute certification programs demonstrate a commitment to their professional development by acquiring new skills and certifying those skills via examination,” according to a news release from Maquindang.  

Maquindang is the owner of FamiLEAD Management Consulting, which helps leaders and managers build stronger teams. In spite of growing up with asthma, Jessper has become a marathon runner, preparing for his 14th marathon race. 

