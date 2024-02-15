Thomas Oatway | This Is a Stable Genius?

I see that Donald Trump accused Nikki Haley of not taking care of security at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. And repeated it four times. He also stated that he ran against Barack Obama. And described the heads of Hungary, North Korea and Russia as “strong and smart.”

Trump brags about “acing” a cognitive test. Are these tests routinely given to a “stable genius”? He might pass a cognitive test that requires him to pick out an elephant from a picture of five animals. Not much more. Do we really want this guy to have his finger on the nuclear button?

Thomas Oatway

Valencia