Dr. Gene Dorio | Aging: Experience in Decision-Making

As a geriatric doctor caring for older adults, the recent concern about presidential age should be a part of the critical assessment to ensure the leadership of our country is not compromised. Yet generalizing subjective observations like tripping on sandbags, slipping down rainy walk ramps, or incorrectly naming people or countries does not allow one to judge their qualifications fully.

The human body ages, but the critical question is, what do our minds do? Age brings experience, which can better guide us in decision-making. For some, memory becomes a problem, where a presidential candidate’s state of mind can be a threat. There is no perfect test to assess memory.

Recently, Joe Alexander, a Holocaust survivor, spoke in Santa Clarita of his past experience and was described as “sharp as a tack.” He is 101 years old.

Ralph Ruud, a resident of Santa Clarita until he passed away, led the U.S. Apollo Space Program in putting a man on the moon and was chairman of the board of North American Rockwell in his 80s.

My mother is a Newhall resident and longtime Dodger fan and awaits the upcoming season as she did at Ebbets Field in Brooklyn, New York. She is only 102 years old.

Experience wisely used in future decision-making can be an asset to any president for our benefit. No one is perfect in making decisions, but looking at their recent trends, formulating policies can reflect successes and failures in our nation’s future.

My mother predicts the Dodgers will be in the World Series again. This time, led by Newhall Hart High School alumnus Tyler Glasnow.

I think she will be right.

Dr. Gene Dorio

Saugus