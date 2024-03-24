Exploring Easter Traditions From Around The World

Easter is a special day for Christians across the globe. While the highlight of Easter celebrations are the religious events, particularly the vigils and church services, Easter fanfare sometimes stretches beyond church walls.

The following are some Easter traditions across the globe. Travelers should confirm the festivities are still on as COVID-19 restrictions continue to be put in place in various locales.

Bermuda

Celebrants create and fly homemade kites on Good Friday Kitefest, which features bold, geometric designs. It’s also traditional to eat codfish and hot cross buns during Holy Week. On Easter Sunday, the faithful participate in sunrise services on various Bermuda beaches.

Costa Rica

Costa Ricans take Holy Week and Easter quite seriously. Each town hosts parades and processions during Holy Week, providing dramatic re-enactments of Jesus’ journey through Jerusalem to his crucifixion and resurrection.

England

Good Friday visitors to Trafalgar Square can see a classic dramatization of Jesus’ resurrection. “The Passion of Jesus” is a 90-minute performance that attracts thousands of visitors.

Easter ornaments with bunnies and eggs at the window of a house in the town of Kaysersberg in Alsace, France. Photo courtesy of Delphotostock.

France

Many people visit the famed Notre Dame Cathedral to hear its bells toll throughout Easter Sunday. A fire destroyed a portion of the cathedral roof in 2019 and repairs are still underway. There also are Paris Easter egg hunts. Parisians and tourists also can visit La Sainte Chapelle, which offers Easter concerts consisting of classical music and choral singers.

Israel

Israel is a melting pot of both Jewish and Christian faithful. Easter is a solemn celebration here. In Old Jerusalem, faithful pilgrims and priests walk the Via Dolorosa, which is the same path that Jesus took on the day he was crucified. The Way of the Cross, which is what the procession is called, is among the most amazing sights in the world.

Italy

Easter is special in Italy and particularly in Vatican City, the home of the Pope. The Pope holds a special mass on Easter in Saint Peter’s Square, which traditionally draws huge crowds. Elsewhere in Italy, masses take place at area churches and many towns host parades and other celebrations.

Mexico

Holy Week reenactments take place in devout areas of Mexico. Residents in other areas may take part in silent processions through town, or by visiting 12 churches in 12 days.

Easter is a time of celebration and reflection in various parts of the world.

Did You Know?

Significance of the Red Easter Egg

Easter eggs are decorated in many hues before they’re ultimately hidden for youngsters to find. While pastel-colored eggs are the norm, one color has particular religious significance for those who want to go a bit bolder with their egg displays.

It is tradition among Orthodox Christians to exchange red eggs. According to History.com, red eggs are associated with Mary Magdalene and her role in Christianity. After the Ascension of Christ, Mary Magdalene went to the Roman emperor and greeted him with “Christ is Risen.” He then stated, “Christ has not risen no more than that egg is red (pointing to an egg on his table).” After making the statement, the egg turned blood red. Mary Magdalene then began preaching Christianity to him, and the red egg has come to symbolize the blood of Christ redeeming the world.

Easter Bunny

Another symbol that people could be forgiven for mistaking as purely secular, the Easter Bunny is not entirely separate from the spiritual meaning of the holiday. As noted, Easter, even though it’s a moveable feast, takes place in spring in the northern hemisphere each year.

Spring is symbolic of rebirth, and the hare was a symbol of fertility among the ancient pagans. The spirit of rebirth associated with rabbits, particularly in spring, also is reminiscent of the resurrection of Jesus from his tomb.