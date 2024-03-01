SCAA to host Tim Kitz watercolor demo

News release

The Santa Clarita Artists Association is inviting the community to its free monthly meeting, featuring a watercolor demonstration by artist Tim Kitz.

The event is scheduled 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, March 18, at Barnes and Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Valencia.

Kitz is a longtime resident of Santa Monica. He is an award-winning watercolorist whose “plein air” and studio works reflect an ongoing creative journey producing landscape, seascape and urban scenes of a distinctive style and fluidity.

His appreciation for and highly personal interpretation of the local environment can be traced to influences by the California Scene movement and the early regional coastal impressionists, as well as a broad historical knowledge of the medium compiled through years of research and an extensive book collection.

As a painting instructor, he is on the faculty of the Brentwood Art Center in Santa Monica conducting weekly watercolor classes, workshops and private lessons. He has been a featured watercolor instructor at the Camera Obscura Art Lab in Palisades Park, and the Sinai Temple, and is frequently sought after as a juror, demonstrator and to conduct workshops for regional arts organizations and watercolor painting groups.

His formal fine arts education was at the University of Toledo School of Art and Design and Herron School of Art of Indiana University. He continues to hone his plein air experience and exhibition presence through active participation and exhibitions with the Allied Artists of the Santa Monica Mountains and Seashore, the National Watercolor Society, Santa Paula Art Museum and the California Art Club.

For more demo notices and membership information, visit SCAA at santaclaritaartists.org.

Tim Kitz artwork courtesy of Santa Clarita Artists Association.