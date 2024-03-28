‘Xanadu’ the musical now performing at Canyon Theatre Guild

News release

The Canyon Theatre Guild opened the musical “Xanadu” on March 23 and shows are continuing weekends through April 27.

The production is based on the Universal Pictures movie of the same title, which featured Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly.

As described on the guild’s website, “Xanadu depicts the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California in 1980 on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time – the first ROLLER DISCO! (Hey, it’s 1980!) But, when Kira falls into forbidden love with the mortal Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation, and chaos abounds. Featuring the amazing music of ELO (Electric Light Orchestra).”

Premiering on Broadway in 2007, Xanadu earned four Tony nominations, including Best Musical. It was awarded the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Book of a Musical. A critic from Centerstage Chicago called the show “a hilarious, energetic and nostalgic trip back to the days of roller disco, mirror balls, glittering spandex, leg warmers and a synthesizer-heavy ELO score.”

Longtime CTG director Ingrid Boydston returns to head the production. “Xanadu has something for just about everyone,” she said in a CTG news release. “It is about as ‘feel good’ as you can get. It’s super funny, romantic, impressive, gorgeous to look at, and for many, it’s nostalgic as well. I love directing shows that make for great date nights and great friends outings. Sometimes we even get groupies who return over and over because it’s just so much fun.”

Tickets are $23 for adults, $19 for seniors, and $15 for students. Not recommended for very young children. For showtimes or to reserve, call 661-799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org/xanadu.