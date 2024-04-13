Diane Zimmerman | Eclipse Reveals Clarity, Truth

The passing of the eclipse was hugely symbolic, as so much in the world right now is coming out of the darkness, for all to see clearly as never before.

A lot of what we are seeing is very ugly. We see a lot of depopulation fanatics, cults pushing genocide, huge deceptions intentionally put forth by the government, a news media that is told what to print by this same government, evil disguised as good and so much more.

An example: Education.

Once upon a time in America, the very best educated children were going off to pursue their livelihoods. Now, in the United States, especially California, we have so many being graduated who cannot even read at first-grade level. So many thinking that the government will “give” them anything they need. No feeling of self worth.

Arnold Schwarzenegger “sold us out” when he took our schools and signed them over to the government and the government teachers’ unions to control what and how everything is taught. Common Core; diversity, equity and inclusion; critical race theory; disrespect for law enforcement; and more and more.

What, in the name of God, is the reason behind no more pledge of allegiance to the flag of the United States of America? Hmm. Could that be because it contains the words “God” and “republic”? Each and every move taking away more of our United States Constitution rights. An extremely accelerated, blatant attempt to turn us from a Republic into a socialist democracy, aka communist country.

Other counties, all over the state of California and the country, are fighting back. Please join them and let’s get back to being the republic we once were founded to be. Let’s get back to following the original Constitution of the republic of the United States of America. Join New California State, newcaliforniastate.com.

Once again, I remind you, thank God our forefathers did not say, “Great idea but it can’t be done!”

If not now, when? If not us, who?

Yup! That eclipse was not nearly as scary as it was revealing.

Diane Zimmerman

Valencia