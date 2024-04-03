Diane Zimmerman | Upholding Indigenous Representation

In the wake of the recent William S. Hart Union High School District meeting on March 13, I feel the need to express my gratitude to board member Joe Messina for his unwavering commitment to addressing the Indian mascot issue. Despite encountering resistance from some members, Joe demonstrated admirable persistence in advocating for it to be included on the agenda.

During the meeting, there were noticeable instances that shed light on the urgency of this matter. Bob Jensen’s reminder to expedite proceedings at around 2:57 hours underscored the time constraints, despite speakers still awaiting their turn to voice their concerns. At 3:03 hours, a member of the Tataviam tribe courageously brought the mascot issue to the forefront once again.

However, it is discouraging to observe the persistent opposition from certain board members, such as Linda Storli and Cherise Moore, who have consistently resisted efforts to address the matter in previous meetings. Their reluctance to engage with this important issue raises questions about their commitment to representing each and every student in the Hart district.

Furthermore, the decision made under Moore’s leadership in 2021, prompted by an activist, raises concerns about the transparency and accountability of our educational leadership. It is imperative that we hold our elected officials accountable for their decisions and ensure that they prioritize the voices and concerns of our community.

As members of the Santa Clarita community, we have a responsibility to stand in solidarity with Indigenous peoples and advocate for the respectful representation of their culture and heritage. I urge my fellow citizens to show their support for the Indian logo.

Diane Zimmerman

Santa Clarita