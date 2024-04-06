Linda Storli | Hart Board President’s Update

It is with sadness that I must confirm the board’s acceptance of the resignation of Superintendent Mike Kuhlman from the William S. Hart Union High School District. Mike and his wife Cindi are moving up north to take a position at El Dorado Union High School District. We are on top of this and will be working diligently to fill the vacant position with the right person. We have decided to do a nationwide search for a replacement.

Contract agreement! The Hart District and the Hart District Teachers Association have come to an agreement on the new contract. California School Employees Association, the non-teaching staff (grounds persons, secretaries, support staff), came to an agreement. I am hoping for multiyear contracts in the future!

Open houses took place this last month and some in April. So much fun and so many things to see at your students’ schools. We had the ribbon cutting of the Hart High School girls’ softball field. Board member Bob Jensen threw out the first pitch.

The “Many Families One Community Resource Fair” at Golden Valley High School was a huge success. The Hart district and Sulphur Springs Union School District joined together for the eight years to create a meaningful day of learning and sharing.

Hart High School unveiled its new mascot, a beautiful Hawk on March 19, retiring the “Indians” with respect. Hopefully this unveiling puts this subject to rest.

Sierra Vista Junior High had its groundbreaking for the multipurpose room modernization and food service expansion project. We had shovels and dirt, a real groundbreaking!

Valencia had its WASK visit. Western Association of Schools and Colleges is the organization that accredits schools in our region. The school prepares a self-evaluation for the team that visits. The school is then opened to the team to look where they wish and see whatever they want. Along with the actual visit and the paperwork, the WASK team either gives the school a six-year or a three-year accreditation. The team said Valencia did very well.

The prom schedule is on your high school website. Visit the district website for graduation schedules.

Linda Storli

Governing Board President

William S. Hart Union High School District

Santa Clarita