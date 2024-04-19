Rick Barker | Following City Rules

As the election for our City Council approaches, I thought it would be appropriate for the candidates to actually follow the rules of the city concerning their campaign signage since they are running for positions where they will be enforcing city rules and regulations on the rest of us.

Bottom line for political campaign signs is that they may only be placed on private, not public property, and only with the permission of the owner of said property. As stated on its website, the city will gladly provide candidates information on where they may and may not place their signs. For details, see:

santaclarita.gov/city-clerk/elections/sign-regulations, and santaclarita.gov/city-clerk/elections/faqs.

Rick Barker

Valencia