Rob Kerchner | A Mountain of Hypocrisy

Joe Biden is too old and too cognitively impaired, according to special prosecutor Robert Hur, so that’s why he won’t be charged for illegally keeping and disclosing classified documents for decades. However, according to Democrats, Joe’s still 100% OK to lead the free world and hold the nuclear football today.

Joe Biden never had the ability to declassify anything, and his docs were in multiple unsecured locations, but instead his Department of Justice is charging his leading-in-the-polls Republican challenger — who actually was the head of all declassifications at the time in question, and whose offices actually were secured by the Secret Service.

On top of all that hypocrisy, they’re doing so for the first time in U.S. history.

Had enough of this, America?

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita