SCAA to host Debbie Abshear watercolor demo

News release

The Santa Clarita Artists Association is inviting the community to its monthly meeting on April 15, featuring a free watercolor demo by artist Debbie Abshear.

The event is scheduled 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, April 15t, at Barnes and Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Valencia.

Abshear specializes in landscapes, seascapes and abstracts. Her chosen medium is watercolor but she is known to use acrylics and inks in her work.

She has exhibited at the National Watercolor Society, Santa Paula Museum of Art, Oceanside Museum of Art, Fallbrook Art Center, California State University of Dominguez Hills, Muckenthaler Cultural Arts Center and at the Watercolor West Exhibition held in the city of Brea. She is currently exhibiting paintings at Crafted at the Port of Los Angeles.

Abshear was selected by the State Department to exhibit two of her watercolors to exhibit in the American Embassy in Mumbai through the Artist in Embassies program. The watercolors are on loan to the embassy for two years.

She earned her Signature Membership in the Watercolor West organization and was honored to be included in the Northlight Publishers book, “Splash 15,” featuring the best 100 watercolor artists of the year.

For more demo notices and membership information, go to santaclaritaartists.org.