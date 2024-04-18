VHS Theatre to present ‘The Outsiders’

News release

The award-winning Valencia High School Theatre Arts is presenting “The Outsiders” April 24 through 27.

The production, directed by Stephen Whelan, is based on the classic coming-of-age novel by S.E. Hinton that was adapted into the 1983 film of the same name featuring a cast of up-and-coming stars including then-Saugus High School student C. Thomas Howell.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday in the Valencia High School Theater. Tickets are $10 for students, $15 for general admission and can be purchased online at vhstheatre.com. The play is considered appropriate for all ages.

“The Outsiders” is a searing coming-of-age drama told from the perspective of Ponyboy Curtis, a 14-year-old boy caught in a dangerous conflict between two rival gangs: The Greasers and The Socs. The play follows Ponyboy, his best friend Johnny, his brothers Darry and Sodapop, the hothead Dallas, and an ensemble of unique characters living through a rough time.

Valencia High School Theatre Arts was recently awarded fourth-place sweepstakes at the Drama Teachers Association of Southern California and is currently ranked No. 4 among all theater programs in Southern California. The program also received three first place and superior rankings at the 2024 Hart District Theatre Festival.

Valencia High is located at 27801 Dickason Drive, Valencia.