Dan Petkunas | A Misleading Portrayal of Inflation

A graph from the Labor Department showing declining inflation was shown on TV, but is very misleading. Accurate, but still misleading.

An item priced at $1 two years ago hit $1.09 with 9% inflation. Then monthly inflation continued; we never went back to $1. So the monthly inflation shown ADDED to the $1.09. By the time it gets to today, 24 Joe Biden months later, there’s been 24 months of price increases, all adding to the $1.09. Not once have prices declined.

The more accurate way to show inflation is to start with that $1 item and show what the price is today.

Of course, Biden wouldn’t like that.

Dan Petkunas

Valencia