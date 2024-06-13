Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council issues call for entries 

News release

The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council is calling for entries for its upcoming “Endless Summer” exhibit at the TAADAA Art Gallery, located in Acton.

Both two-dimensional and three-dimensional art forms, such as sculpture, are permitted. Hanging instructions are included in the application. The show is juried, with a summer theme, and a photo of the work must accompany the application.

Membership in AADAC is required to participate. Standard membership costs $50 per year, student membership costs $25 with a valid student ID, and membership includes access to shows and artist receptions hosted by the nonprofit AADAC.

The application is available at actonaguadulceartscouncil.com, or via [email protected]. The submission deadline is July 6. Show run dates are July 13 through Aug. 18, open weekends only at the TAADAA Art Gallery, located at Picasso’s Playmates, 33330 Santiago Road, Acton.