Diane Duarte Babko | Vote for Whitesides in November

Thinking of D-Day and the young men who saved the free world by running toward what they knew was likely to be their death, I can’t help but think of our representative to Congress, Mike Garcia. He touts being an Air Force veteran and serving his country. He seems to want that to be his claim to fame. Yet he supports Donald J. Trump. Even as president, Trump only did what served himself. It was never about our country. It was about him and what he could gain.

We need a representative who supports gun control in order to protect innocent men, women and children, who is not supported by the National Rifle Association. We need a representative who supports maintaining Social Security. We need a representative who supports health care for all. We need a representative who does not align himself with a hateful child-person. We need a representative who supports democracy and honor. We need George Whitesides. Please vote for him in November.

Diane Duarte Babko

Valencia