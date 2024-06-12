Parker named chairman of the board at Mission Valley Bank 

News release

Mission Valley Bank has announced the appointment of John Parker as the new chairman of the board, succeeding Earle S. Wasserman.

Parker, executive officer and co-founder of Parker Brown Inc., will assume his new role effective immediately.

“He brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of effective leadership to his new position,” said a news release from the bank. “In recent years, Parker has been named to the Valley 200 top influential people to know in the Greater San Fernando Valley. His deep commitment to the bank’s mission and his clear vision for its future are poised to build on the strong foundation established by his predecessor.”