Chamber to host annual Black Business Month celebration 

Attendees gather and network at the Chamber of Commerce’s Black Business Month recognition event at California Institute of the Arts on Thursday, Aug., 2023. Trevor Morgan / The Signal.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced its second annual Black Business Month Celebration, set to take place Aug. 7.  

August is National Black Business Month, an annual celebration recognizing Black entrepreneurs and their contributions to America’s economy. The celebration will recognize and commend the contributions of Black-owned businesses and leaders throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.  

The event is scheduled Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 5:30 p.m. at California Institute of the Arts. Attendees can anticipate networking opportunities, interactions with fellow entrepreneurs, and insights from representatives within the Black business community. 

“As chair of the Black Business Council, I am thrilled to invite everyone to our second annual Black Business Month celebration,” Di Thompson, chair of the Black Business Council, said in a news release. “This event is more than a celebration; it’s a powerful platform to honor the remarkable achievements of Black entrepreneurs and business owners. It is an opportunity to shine a light on their vital contributions to our economy and to amplify their voices. Join us in recognizing the strength and resilience of our community, and in supporting the growth and success of Black-owned businesses. Together, we can make a significant impact and inspire future generations.” 

As part of the festivities, the SCV Chamber will pay tribute to outstanding businesses and individuals for their contributions to the thriving local business community, the release said. 

“We are excited to celebrate Black Business Month, a time to spotlight the incredible achievements and successes of Black business owners and honor their invaluable contributions to our economy,” Ivan Volschenk, president & CEO of the SCV Chamber, said in the release. “By supporting minority-owned businesses, we drive economic growth and prosperity for everyone, benefiting both our local community and the broader Black community.” 

Registration ($45 for chamber members, $55 for non-members) is open on the chamber’s website at www.SCVChamber.com under the events tab.  

