Cindy Josten | Too Much Made of Pride

The following is a summary of comments delivered during the June 25 Santa Clarita City Council meeting:

I respect each one of you sitting on this council and I know you are good people. This is why I am disappointed you made a political move by celebrating Pride month at the last regular meeting.

It’s one thing to be recognized and accepted. But, it’s way beyond that. This is nothing but a part of the progressive liberals reconstructing American family values and morals, by pushing their sexual ways on our children.

By celebrating Pride Month, your actions show you are OK with men playing in women’s sports, adult men going into little girls’ bathrooms, people in parades performing (inappropriately) in front of children. You’re OK with men dressed as women going into elementary schools and confusing our children.

We all know, scientifically, there are only two genders. This isn’t about oppression. It’s about control and takeover.

The following is a list of days this so-called oppressed group celebrates:

• March: Bisexual Health Awareness Month.

• March 31: International Transgender Day.

• April 6: Asexual Day.

• April 26: International Lesbian Day.

• May 17: International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia.

• May 19: Agender Pride Day.

• May 24: Pansexual Day.

• The whole month of June: Pride Month.

• July 16: International Drag Day.

• Aug. 14: Gay Uncle Day.

• Sept. 16-22: Bisexual Awareness Week.

• Sept 23: Bisexual Visibility Day.

• The whole month of October: LGBTQ History Month.

• Oct. 11: National Coming Out Day.

• Oct. 20: International Pronoun Day.

• Oct. 24: Asexual Awareness Week.

• The whole month of November: Trans Awareness Month.

• Nov. 6: Transgender Parent Day.

• Nov. 8: Intersex Day of Remembrance.

• Nov. 13-19 Trans Awareness Week.

• Nov. 20: Transgender Day of Remembrance.

• Dec. 8: Pansexual Pride Day.

That’s 145 days out of the year dedicated to the LGBTQ community.

But yet we give only one or two days to our heroic veterans, the men and women who fought and died for this country!

And you all wonder why mental illness is spiking? I’ll tell you who the real oppressed groups are in today’s society. The conservative Christian and Jewish families!

My hopes are as community leaders you will stop giving in to the progressive liberal agenda, which is destroying our youth and our country.

Again, you all are good people and you know what’s right. Please stand on that. Remember, evil only triumphs when good people do nothing.

Cindy Josten

Santa Clarita