Mission Opera to present ‘Cold Sassy Tree’ 

News release

Santa Clarita’s opera company, Mission Opera, opens its seventh season with “Cold Sassy Tree” by Carlisle Floyd, an American opera in English, based on the 1989 historical American novel by Olive Ann Burns.

“Cold Sassy Tree” portrays life in the rural south in the fictional town of Cold Sassy in 1906. Only two performances are scheduled for Oct. 26 and 27 at 2 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.

Mission Opera produces a new American work every season as part of its mission and vision, specializing in American opera and musical theater, providing jobs in the arts sector to members of the community at all levels of production, fostering educational outreach opportunities for schools and students, and granting participants and audiences a knowledge, enjoyment, and deeper appreciation of music and performing arts.

“Cold Sassy Tree” will be the local group’s second work in Floyd’s canon, following “Susannah” in June 2023.

Mission Opera Artistic Director Joshua Wentz, who will be directing the show, worked closely with Floyd during his later years.

“I made a commitment to the late composer and his family of producing his [Floyd’s] works and keeping his legacy alive for new generations of opera lovers,” Wentz said in a news release.

This production marks the Mission Opera debut of conductor Charlie Kim at the helm of the orchestra, as well as veteran Music Director Lindsay Aldana.

Carlisle Floyd is credited with giving American opera its national voice in a series of contemporary classics rooted in American themes. With “Susannah” (1955), “Of Mice and Men” (1970), and “Cold Sassy Tree” (2000), he has more titles in the standard repertoire than any other U.S.-born composer.

Floyd’s operas have been performed more than any other living American composer aside from Gian Carlo Menotti.

“His expressive clarity, lyricism, and realization of the value of song have ensured a dedicated following among both audiences and critics,” the Mission Opera release said. “The element that makes Floyd stand out among other American opera composers is his ability to write successful operas that capture what it is to live in the United States. Whether set in the Appalachian Mountains, Louisiana, a small Georgia town, or California’s central valley, Floyd gave America an operatic voice.”

‘Cold Sassy Tree’ features a multimedia design on the 48-foot LED screen, creatively combining traditional theater with contemporary video design and virtual settings. The entire performance will last 2 hours and 25 minutes, which includes a 15-minute intermission.

Four tiers of tickets are available for this live show ranging from $30 to $65 and sold at www.missionopera.com or through OnTheStage at our.show/coldsassytree. Student and senior tickets are available for $25 with ID at the box office.