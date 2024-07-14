Rob Kerchner | Selective Pink Hats

Leftists wholeheartedly believe 30-year-old rape allegations against Brett Kavanaugh and Donald Trump, without any evidence, but they disbelieve the videotaped attacks upon Jewish women by Hamas a mere six months ago.

These “believe all women” types also disbelieve the staffer whom Joe Biden accosted, even though she reported it to multiple authorities, friends and family at the time. And they disbelieve women who eschew men in their locker rooms today, as surely as they disbelieved Paula Jones three decades back.

And to think, their “Me Too” and pink hats were all the rage just a few years ago. Ah well, rest assured they’ll dust them off again if Trump wins in November.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia