Ron Perry | It’s Time to Step Aside

First let me state that I am a conservative. However, I genuinely felt sorry for our president when I watched the debate. This is a man who definitely has dementia and he should be enjoying his time left. I can’t, for the life of me, understand why he is running for president again. Why are his wife and others pushing him into this?

I am not speaking from a political position but from a humanitarian viewpoint.

I have never felt so much hatred coming from the party of “love and peace.” I know Donald Trump is abrasive, but that is probably why, when he was president, there was no war in the Ukraine or Israel or anyplace in the world. Is President Joe Biden responsible for all the wars? No. Are those in the background pulling the strings responsible? Absolutely!

Although I have not agreed with the president’s policies for a long time, he is a human being and in his condition should not be in a position of power that affects the whole world.

His wife should be leading the charge for him to retire, but instead she seems to care more about being first lady than about what this is doing to her husband.

Mr. President, you did your job as you felt it should be done, but now it is time for you to step aside and let someone else take the reins.

Please Mr. President!

Ron Perry

Canyon Country