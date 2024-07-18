Shakespeare Festival presenting ‘An Evening of Absurdity’ and Spanish-language show 

News release

The Main is presenting the Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival’s annual summer productions, which include “An Evening of Absurdity” and the Spanish-language production, “Papá está en la Atlántida” (“Our Dad is in Atlantis”).

“An Evening of Absurdity” features one-act plays by absurdist Eugène Ionesco, with two of his master works: “The Bald Soprano” and “The Lesson.” The remaining shows of this production are Friday, Saturday and Sunday. General admission is $26 and senior/student admission is $18.

“Papá está en la Atlántida” (“Our Dad is in Atlantis”) is a Spanish-language show about two brothers journeying to find their father in Atlantis. This production by Javier Malpica is produced in collaboration between Crezca Teatro and Off The Tracks Theatre Company. It will be presented entirely in Spanish with English subtitles. This show will run July 26-28. General admission is $8 and child admission is $5.

To learn more about “An Evening of Absurdity” or “Papá está en la Atlántida” (“Our Dad is in Atlantis”) and to purchase tickets, visit AtTheMain.org. The Main is located at 24266 Main St., Old Town Newhall.