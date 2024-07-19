Wild Fork opening new location in Valencia 

News release

Wild Fork announced the grand opening of its newest store in Valencia, bringing the chain to a total of more than 45 stores nationwide with six in California and five more opening in the state by the end of this year.

The new store, at 24175 Magic Mountain Parkway, is hosting a family-friendly grand opening celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, with raffles, swag items, free samples of products, beverages, games and a chance to win a grill. Free tickets to the event are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/valencia-ca-wild-fork-foods-grand-opening-event-tickets-919715101627.

“Built on the purpose of nourishing a better life, Wild Fork offers expertly curated, top-quality products. Our team of professionals, including meat scientists and chefs, ensures excellence through blast freezing at peak freshness,” the company said in a news release.

Wild Fork offers more than 700 products, including everyday grocery staples, more than 450 meat and seafood items, and premium Wagyu and exotic meats.