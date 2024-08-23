Chamber to host roundtable with state treasurer 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced a roundtable with California State Treasurer Fiona Ma.

Titled “Leveraging State Opportunities for Businesses and Nonprofits,” this event is scheduled Sept. 24 at the University Center of College of the Canyons. The roundtable is free for chamber members to attend, and non-members can register for $15.

“The State Treasurer’s Office is committed to fostering economic growth and financial knowledge within California’s local communities. With partners like the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, we’re providing resources and information to help small business owners thrive by increasing access to capital, reducing energy costs by opting for clean energy alternatives, and helping them invest in their employees’ benefits with no added cost,” Ma said in a chamber release. “I look forward to meeting with small business owners who are the backbone of our state’s economy and how our programs can help them succeed and grow.”

The roundtable offers an opportunity for attendees to gain insights into state initiatives, financial updates and resources aimed at supporting businesses and nonprofit organizations.

The program will include a Q&A in which attendees can engage directly with their questions for the state treasurer. At the conclusion there will be a short networking session, allowing participants to connect with Ma, her staff and other attendees.

The roundtable will run from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

“We are thrilled to host State Treasurer Fiona Ma for this important roundtable event. Her insights and expertise will be invaluable for our local businesses and nonprofits,” Ivan Volschenk, president/CEO of the SCV Chamber, said in the release. “This roundtable underscores our commitment to continue providing our business community with the resources and knowledge they need to thrive in today’s economic landscape.”

The roundtable is open to all members of the business community, and registration is now open on the chamber’s website at www.scvchamber.com under the events tab.