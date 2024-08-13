Jamarious Hanks | Is This a Revelation to Anyone?

We all know murder is a crime. We all know rape is a horrific crime. Additionally, none of us need, nor are there, signs, paid for by taxpayers’ money, on the side of Santa Clarita roads reminding us not to “murder” or “rape.”

Yet, for some odd reason, there is an abundance of signs — paid for by you and me — along Sierra Highway, Bouquet Canyon, Vasquez Canyon, telling us not to “Dump!” Has dumping on the side of the road ever been legal? Does anybody really think the illegal dumpers are deterred from a sign with a benign warning of, “Don’t do that?” Wake up, Santa Clarita Valley residents — actually, L.A. County residents. These signs are nothing more than visual blight, a waste of tax dollars, and a way to appease the easily convinced.

Jamarious Hanks

Castaic