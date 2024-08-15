Michael Reagan | Questions for So-Called Journalists

You might still have questions about how the Biden Coup of 2024 went down.

Or maybe you still want to know who has really been calling the shots in the Biden administration during Joe’s afternoon naps.

But it looks like you’ll have to wait for the historians.

The liberal journalists who control our mainstream media don’t care how Joe Biden was dethroned by his own party – not now and not when it happened.

They don’t care that Vice President Kamala Harris – the reigning laughingstock of American politics until 10 minutes ago – was undemocratically planted atop the Democrat Party ticket in secret without a single vote by anyone in a primary.

They don’t really care who “persuaded” Biden to step down. Was it Obama? Pelosi? The Clintons? A gang of rich donors? All of the above? Did they threaten to remove Biden under the 25th Amendment because he was unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office? Or because he was going to lose?

Don’t ask our so-called journalists to find out for us.

They’re the same partisans who’ve spent four years protecting Biden and pretending he was as sharp as Winston Churchill.

They’re also the same ethical folks who knew all along but didn’t care that Harris, Schumer, Pelosi and all the other Democrats were lying to them about Biden’s visible mental and physical decline. But that’s ancient news. Now we’re headed down the final stretch of the race for the White House.

We all know who the liberal so-called journalists are rooting for and who they’re going to do their best to hurt.

Overnight, they’ve already transformed the ditzy Harris into the wildly popular Maggie Thatcher of the progressive left.

So far, so-called journalists seem perfectly OK with Harris’ handlers keeping her away from press conferences, a la Biden.

Harris’ handlers don’t want reporters asking her to explain her flip flopping, San Francisco-liberal positions on things like fracking, defunding the police and free health care for illegal immigrants.

Those are serious issues she’s most likely to answer by cackling nervously or uncorking one of her goofy word-salads.

Meanwhile, so-called journalists are pretending Harris’ VP pick, Minnesota’s Gov. Tim Walz, is a wise and caring moderate from the American Heartland.

To their Trump-blinded liberal eyes, Walz looks like the next Harry Truman.

He’s not the petty tyrant who pushed strict and dangerously dumb policies during the COVID lockdowns, including forcing thousands of elderly people who had caught COVID to go back into their nursing homes.

He’s not the governor who set up a snitch line for people to call and report kids who were violating social distancing rules by being outside shooting baskets.

He’s not the woke weirdo who OK’d tampons being placed in boys’ bathrooms in schools or said awful things like, “One person’s socialism is another person’s neighborliness.”

Will our so-called journalists ask Gov. Walz any tough questions about these and other shortcomings? Will they ask him why he waited several days before sending in the National Guard when the Black Lives Matter riots were putting Minneapolis to the torch in 2020? Will our so-called TV journalists bring Gov. Walz in for live Sunday morning interviews and ask why he quit the National Guard just when his unit was called up to go to Iraq?

Will they ask him why he likes to give voters the impression that he went to war in Iraq when he didn’t? Will our so-called journalists give Walz the J.D. Vance treatment? Will they talk to whistleblowers and dig around in his past for DUIs and embarrassing letters and texts?

Don’t anyone hold their breath waiting for Harris and Walz to get the scrutiny and hard questions they deserve from our so-called journalists. For the past four years they have tortured Donald Trump in every way possible while protecting Biden and helping him hide his decline from the public.

Anyone who thinks our so-called journalists are going to do their jobs honestly and fairly for the next 12 weeks hasn’t been paying attention.

Michael Reagan, the son of President Ronald Reagan, is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation.