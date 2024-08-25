Mira Mehra | Genetic Testing Should Be Mandatory

As science progresses, so too should our expectations for what it means to responsibly plan for a family. Yet, despite the undeniable power of genetic testing to prevent suffering, many see it as optional. I argue genetic testing should not just be encouraged but mandated for all prospective parents. The stakes are too high, both for individual families and society at large, to leave this crucial decision to chance.

The surge in gene therapy breakthroughs, such as FDA approval of treatments for sickle cell disease, has thrust genetic disorders into the public eye. These advancements underscore the potential of genetic medicine, but also highlight a glaring gap in our approach to family planning. If we have the technology to foresee and prevent transmission of serious genetic disorders, why aren’t we using it broadly? Why allow ignorance to shape the lives of future generations?

Consider Sarah and Mark, who, like many hopeful parents, dreamed of a healthy child. Their hopes were clouded by a dark family history: Huntington’s disease. Genetic testing revealed a 50% chance their child could inherit this devastating condition. This, while difficult to hear, empowered them to make informed decisions. Without it, they might have unknowingly brought a child into the world to face an uncertain, painful future. This isn’t just about Sarah and Mark. It’s about all parents, and the moral obligation we have to ensure our children are given the best possible start in life.

Making genetic testing mandatory might seem extreme, but it’s a logical step in a world where personalized medicine is becoming the norm. It’s not just about identifying risks. It’s about preventing unnecessary suffering. Carrier testing, for example, can uncover hidden mutations both parents might pass down, leading to conditions like cystic fibrosis or Tay-Sachs disease. Shouldn’t every parent know if their child is at risk? Opponents will argue that mandatory testing infringes on personal freedom and could lead to difficult ethical choices, such as pregnancy termination. The alternative is far more troubling. Ethical challenges should not deter us from pursuing a compassionate goal: the reduction of human suffering.

Genetic testing is simpler and more accessible than ever before. A quick blood draw or saliva sample can unlock a world of information.

Despite these advances, genetic testing remains underutilized, often due to misconceptions about its necessity or cost. By making it mandatory, we eliminate these barriers and ensure that every child has a fair chance at a healthy life. The societal benefits are significant. Reducing the incidence of genetic disorders could alleviate a tremendous burden on our health care system, freeing up resources for other critical needs. In an era where health care costs are skyrocketing, preventive measures like genetic testing are a public health imperative.

As a UCLA researcher specializing in health care, I’ve seen firsthand the difference that informed decision-making can make for families. The peace of mind that comes from understanding one’s genetic risks is invaluable. It’s time we extend this peace of mind to all prospective parents, not just those who can afford it or are aware of the option. The future of family planning should not be left to chance. This is not just about science — it’s about responsibility, compassion and the kind of world we want to build for the next generation.

Mira Mehra

Stevenson Ranch