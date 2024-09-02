Chamber Latino Business Alliance to host Hispanic Heritage Celebration 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and its Latino Business Alliance announced that the Hispanic Heritage Celebration – Awards and Networking Reception is scheduled 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Hart & Main in Old Town Newhall.

Each year, the SCV Chamber and LBA host a celebration during National Hispanic Heritage Month. The event has grown to become the largest gathering of Hispanic and Latino businesses and supporters in Santa Clarita.

“Honoring our Hispanic heritage is a chance to celebrate the vibrant tapestry of culture and innovation that enriches our community,” Patsy Ayala, 2024 chair of the Latino Business Alliance, said in a news release from the chamber. “Our Hispanic and Latinx communities are integral to the economic and cultural landscape of Santa Clarita. This celebration brings us together to acknowledge our shared successes and to inspire future generations.”

National Hispanic Heritage Month runs annually from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. The chamber release said this event provides an opportunity for the entire community to honor the achievements and contributions of the fastest-growing demographic in the region.

Each year the chamber recognizes businesses or individuals for their outstanding impact on the SCV business community. The chamber will be announcing this year’s honorees in the upcoming weeks.

“We’re honored to spotlight the extraordinary achievements of our Latinx business community, whose innovation and leadership are driving growth in Santa Clarita’s economy,” Ivan Volschenk, president/CEO of the SCV Chamber, said in the release. “This annual event highlights the crucial role Hispanic and Latinx entrepreneurs play in fueling our local economic success and shaping the business landscape of our valley.”

Registration ($30 chamber members, $45 non-members) is now open on the Chamber’s website at www.SCVChamber.com under the events tab. Hart & Main is located at 24217 Main St., Old Town Newhall.