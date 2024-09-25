Frank Ferry | An Ideal Council Candidate

As a former member of the Santa Clarita City Council, I had the privilege of appointing Tim Burkhart to the Planning Commission over 20 years ago. Throughout our time working together, I have witnessed firsthand Tim’s unwavering commitment to our community, making him the ideal candidate for our City Council.

Tim’s leadership has been evident in every role he has taken on. He is not only a dedicated public servant but also an advocate for transparency and accountability in government. His approach to enhancing our community’s quality of life demonstrates a forward-thinking vision that supports local residents while ensuring that public funds are used wisely and effectively.

Tim has consistently demonstrated a deep-rooted commitment to serving the people of Santa Clarita. He has volunteered countless hours, leading initiatives that foster community engagement and support our residents. His advocacy for responsible fiscal policies is particularly crucial in today’s climate, where many are concerned about increasing taxes and fees.

I wholeheartedly endorse Tim Burkhart for City Council. His experience, dedication and vision for a brighter future make him the right choice for our community.

Frank Ferry

West Hills