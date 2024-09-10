James La Vine | Drop Anchor on Full Speed to Port

I’ve been wanting to write to you about this for a long time, but Gary Horton’s last column was the last straw for me. With respect to his “Who Cares if You’re Excited, Just Stop It” column (Sept. 4), please stop him from being published in our local community newspaper. I’m personally fed up with his “Full Speed to Port” garbage. We don’t need more division in our community, our city, our state, or our country. He’s contributing to this divisiveness and his time should be up from being published in Santa Clarita. Thank you for your consideration.

James La Vine

Valencia