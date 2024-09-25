Julie Ramey | Understanding the Needs of Students

Blog

Letters to the Editor
Our friend, Eric Anderson, is an incredibly dedicated and involved parent who is now running for the William S. Hart Union High School District school board. With a long history of active participation in school events, committees, and advocacy efforts, he truly understands the needs of our students and families. He is passionate about making a positive impact on education, focusing on mental health, academic achievement, and ensuring that schools are safe and inclusive for all. His hands-on experience as a parent and community member gives him a unique insight into what works and what needs improvement. We believe he will be a strong advocate for students, parents and educators, and are confident he will bring meaningful change to our schools.

Julie Ramey

Canyon Country

