Lily Hill | A Voice in Managing Our Water

I am proud to endorse Holly Schroeder for the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency District 3. Holly is the leader we need to protect our community’s most precious resource — our water.

Holly has a proven track record of community leadership and commitment to sustainable water management. Her experience in environmental quality and economic development uniquely positions her to address the challenges our water district faces. She understands that reliable, affordable water is crucial not only for our homes and businesses but also for preserving the quality of life we all cherish.

Holly is dedicated to transparent governance and making decisions that reflect the needs and concerns of the community. Her collaborative approach will bring all stakeholders to the table, ensuring that every voice is heard and considered. Unlike others, Holly has always been an advocate for balanced policies that protect our environment while fostering growth.

Electing Holly Schroeder means choosing a candidate who will prioritize water reliability, transparency and sustainability. Let’s support Holly for SCV Water District 3 and ensure a future where we all have a voice in how our water is managed.

Lily Hill

Saugus