Potential Warning Signs and Facts About Breast Cancer 

Breast cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer in women across the globe. According to the World Cancer Research Fund International, there more than 2.26 million new cases of breast cancer in women in 2020. Such figures are sobering, but it’s important to recognize that breast cancer survival rates have improved dramatically in recent decades, providing hope to the millions of women who may be diagnosed with the disease in the years to come.

Various factors have helped to improve breast cancer survival rates and education is certainly among them. Women are their own greatest allies against breast cancer, and learning to spot its signs and symptoms is a great first step in the fight against this potentially deadly, yet treatable disease.

Knowing Your Body

The American Cancer Society urges women to take note of how their breasts normally look and feel. That knowledge is vital because it helps women recognize when something does not look or feel good to the touch with their breasts. Screening alone may not be sufficient, as the ACS notes that mammograms do not find every breast cancer.

Signs and Symptoms

When women are well acquainted with how their breasts look and feel, they’re in better position to recognize any abnormalities, which may or may not be indicative of breast cancer. The ACS reports that the following are some potential warning signs of breast cancer.

A new lump or mass: The ACS indicates that this is the most common symptom of breast cancer. A lump or mass that is cancerous is often painless, but hard and has irregular edges. However, lumps caused by breast cancer also can be soft, round and tender. Some even cause pain.

Swelling: Some women experience swelling of all or part of a breast even if they don’t detect a lump.

Dimpling: The skin on the breast may dimple. When this occurs, the skin on the breast sometimes mimics the look of an orange peel.

Pain: Pain on the breast or nipple could indicate breast cancer.

Retraction: Some women with breast cancer experience retraction, which occurs when the nipple turns inward.

Skin abnormalities: Breast cancer may cause the skin on the breast to redden, dry out or thicken.

Swollen lymph nodes: Some women with breast cancer experience swelling of the lymph nodes under the arm or near the collarbone.

The presence of any of these symptoms merits a trip to the doctor. Women with these symptoms should not immediately assume they have breast cancer, as the ACS notes that various symptoms of breast cancer also are indicative of non-cancerous conditions that affect the breasts. Only a physician can diagnose breast cancer, which underscores the importance of reporting symptoms to a doctor immediately. (MC) 

Noteworthy Statistics Underscore the Prevalence of Breast Cancer

Breast cancer affects millions of women and their family and friends every year. Each of those women has their own unique experience upon receiving a breast cancer diagnosis, and those journeys hopefully end with successful treatment.

Because each woman’s breast cancer journey is unique, data regarding the disease only tells part of the story. But recognition of key breast cancer statistics is still important, as data can compel support for women fighting the disease and underscore how vital it is for young women to prioritize breast health.

A 2017 study from the American Cancer Society found that roughly 42% of cancer diagnoses and 45% of cancer deaths in the United States are linked to controllable risk factors for the disease. Breast cancer is no exception in that regard, as the Breast Cancer Coalition Foundation points to studies that have shown as many as 50 to 70% of breast cancers can be prevented if women adopt lifestyle changes early enough.

The ACS estimates that approximately 30% of postmenopausal breast cancer diagnoses are linked to modifiable risk factors such as diet and physical activity levels.

The World Health Organization reports 2.3 million women across the globe were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022. WHO data also indicates 670,000 women lost their lives to the disease in 2022.

Breast cancer poses a greater threat to women’s lives in countries with a low Human Development Index (HDI), which is a metric used by the United Nations Development Programme to gauge a country’s average achievement in areas such as healthy life and standard of living. WHO data indicates one in 12 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime and one in 71 women will die of the disease in countries with a high HDI. In countries with a low HDI, where access to medical care is more limited, one in 27 will be diagnosed with breast cancer and one in 48 will die from it.

Five-year survival rates indicate that treatment is most effective when breast cancer is caught in its earliest stages. Data from the ACS indicates a 99% five-year survival rate for cancer discovered before it has spread beyond the place it started. When the cancer is considered regional, which the National Cancer Institute defines as cancer that has spread to nearby lymph nodes, tissues or organs, the five-year survival rate is 86%. The five-year survival rate for distant cancer, which indicates it has spread to distant parts of the body, is 30%.

Survival rates differ considerably between Black women and White women diagnosed with breast cancer. According to the ACS, the five-year survival rate for Black women between 2012-2018 was 83% compared to 92% for White women during that same period.