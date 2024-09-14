Rick Barker | Classroom Norms

Granted, things are always changing, sometimes for the better, but sadly far too often for the worse, and when it comes to educating our children we as a society need to always strive for the best.

Back in the dark ages when I was in school, I lived in Hayward, a small town in the San Francisco Bay area. At the time I believe the population was somewhere around 70,000 people with approximately 20,000 school-age (5-18) youngsters in grades K-12.

I can’t recall ever being in a class with less than 30 kids, some classes a bit more, and I also don’t recall ever being in a class where our teacher had “teachers’ aides,” nor do I recall the staff being much more than a principal, vice principal, secretary and janitorial staff.

Have schools in California gotten better over the years? Are kids better educated now? Are schools spending more money than ever before?

I believe perhaps it’s time to institute the solidly proven tactic of: “If it ain’t broken, don’t fix it!”

Rick Barker

Valencia