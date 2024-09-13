Rob Kerchner | Why Silence Dissent?

Here’s something to chew on: Yes, the efforts to silence conservatives over the past decade have been stunning, but for what? If leftism works then it doesn’t need to silence dissent. And if it doesn’t work then the silent treatment is all for naught, as we are seeing daily.

The truth always comes out, and success or failure — not power or impotence — is the true measure. The communists held power for over 80 years in Russia but never produced success. Similarly, Joe Biden’s lefties have held power for the past four and look where we — and they — are.

At the end of the day, the truth will come out.

Always.

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita