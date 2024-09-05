SCAA to present free watercolor demo by Ray Hunter  

News release

The Santa Clarita Artists Association invites the community to a free watercolor demo by artist Ray Hunter, to be presented during the SCAA’s regular monthly meeting scheduled 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16 at Barnes and Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Valencia.

Hunter was born in Montana and graduated from Eastern Montana College in 1971 with a degree in art education. He began studying watercolor painting with local Montana artist Len Sundell. Hunter relocated to the Pacific Northwest, and studied with Deanne Lemley and Jerry Stitt. He has taken workshops with William Ryan, Charles Reid, Alvaro Castagnet and Joe Bohler. His work’s been exhibited in the Edmonds Art and Mercer Island Art Festivals, and featured in the Foss Maritime Calendar.

In 1997, Hunter and family moved to Santa Barbara. He became a juried artist member of the California Art Club, a signature member of the California Watercolor Association and American Society of Marine Artists. He’s shown in multiple festivals and venues, including the Santa Barbara Natural History Museum, Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, Casa Del Herrero, Marin Agricultural Land Trust and Santa Barbara Club.

His painting “Lesson on the Yellowstone” won first prize in the national Paint the Parks competition. He is a member of the Oak Group, an organization that promotes the preservation of the land along the California coast. He is a multiple exhibitor at the California Art Club Gold Medal Exhibitions.

For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery, visit santaclaritaartists.org.