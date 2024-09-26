Shane Ramey | A Student-First Approach

As parents of three children — two attending Sierra Vista Junior High and Canyon High School, with our youngest soon to join — we are deeply invested in the future of the William S. Hart Union High School District. Ensuring that our schools provide a safe, enriching and supportive environment for all students is crucial. For this reason, we are endorsing Eric Anderson for Hart district Area 4.

Eric is not only a highly dedicated and involved parent but also someone who understands the unique challenges facing our schools. With his background in health care, including his education in respiratory science and public health, Eric brings a fresh perspective to the board. His experience in advocating for community well-being aligns with his commitment to improving mental health resources in schools — a critical need we have witnessed firsthand as parents.

Beyond his professional qualifications, Eric has been a constant presence in our school community, actively participating in events, committees and advocacy efforts. His hands-on involvement gives him a deep understanding of what works well in our schools and what can be improved. He is genuinely passionate about ensuring that students receive the highest-quality education while maintaining a focus on academic achievement, mental health and inclusivity.

We believe Eric’s commitment to a non-political, student-first approach makes him an excellent candidate. He is someone who will fight for what truly matters — providing students with the tools and support they need to succeed. We are confident that Eric will be a strong advocate not only for students but also for parents, teachers and the entire Hart district community.

Shane Ramey

Canyon Country