Victoria Leonard | Uphold the Mission of COC

I am a recently retired faculty member from College of the Canyons, where I dedicated nearly 36 years to teaching communication studies. As a former department chair I have had the privilege of witnessing our department’s growth into a nationally recognized model program. I have taught thousands of students in our valley — many of whom dreaded public speaking but ultimately thrived — and I have also educated numerous COC staff members and their families. My students have gone on to rewarding careers. I am proud of the collective achievements of our department and its profound impact on our students. The success of COC is a testament to the dedication of many individuals who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes for decades. It is this collective work of all that steers the ship.

Since the retirement of Dianne Van Hook, there has been vocal dissatisfaction among several members of our foundation board and community leaders, resulting in resignations or withdrawal of funding to the foundation. As a committed community member, Chancellor’s Circle participant and donor and scholarship donor who deeply values COC and its mission, I am concerned by this reaction.

My pastor of 20 years who left the Santa Clarita Valley recently once said, “You don’t stay at a church because of its lead pastor; you stay because you are aligned with, and believe in, the church’s mission.” In this spirit, if the members of the COC Foundation board and the broader community genuinely support the mission of COC — to foster student success and facilitate their transitions to universities or careers — then withdrawing support over a change in leadership would undermine the very students they aim to assist.

Now, more than ever, I urge the COC Foundation board and our community to unite in support of this college and its mission. I respectfully request that individuals cease the unproductive criticism and instead channel their efforts into directly assisting COC students. Let us continue to uphold the college’s mission and the work.

I ask the community to consider this: In what universe would board members running for re-election propose significant leadership changes just before an election without a compelling reason? They could have postponed these changes until after the November election but chose not to. They put the college before their own personal or political aspirations. Having been deeply involved with COC for decades and knowing the integrity of Edel Alonso, I encourage the community to trust the board of trustees’ difficult decisions.

While you may not know Dr. Alonso and the board members personally, you may know me. Based on my experience and judgment, I strongly endorse Edel Alonso for Area 2, Jerry Danielsen for Area 4, Michelle Kampbell for Area 1, and Andrew Taban for Area 3. Three of these individuals attended COC, and they understand the mission of the college from the “inside,” just as I do. I trust this slate. Let our incumbents continue their crucial work, as many positive changes are already benefiting our students. Trust me when I say that COC is doing great and it is because of the hard work of the board of trustees that we did not hit the iceberg and sink. Let’s bring this group of caring individuals onto the board to do what needs to be done for our students, faculty and staff with the integrity that I know they have. After all, isn’t that what COC should be dedicated to?

Victoria Leonard

Valencia