Canyon volleyball gets first playoff win in 20 years  

Despite being down a starter, not having much playoff experience and coping with some nerves, Canyon volleyball found a way.

The Cowboys won their CIF Division 5 playoff opener 3-1 against the visiting Wiseburn-Da Vinci Wolves, 25-18, 15-25, 25-18, 25-22, marking Canyon’s first postseason win since 2004.

“It’s super exciting. I’m really proud of the girls,” said Canyon coach Samantha Holcombe. “We’ve worked really hard. We have a lot of seniors that have made this program grow, and I’m excited for them.”

Canyon (19-13) didn’t look nervous early on as the team exploded ahead in the first set. Junior outside Parys Taylor went on a scoring frenzy early and registered nearly half of the Cowboys’ points through the first game. Taylor put away seven of her 18 kills and four of her six aces in the opening game, setting the tone early for Canyon.

Wiseburn-Da Vinci settled in from there on and went on a 7-1 run to start the second set, a game the team won by 10 points.

“I think there was a lot of nerves, a lot of anticipation leading up to an exciting game that we had to wait five days for,” Holcombe said.

Canyon battled hard in the fourth set, knowing Wiseburn could easily force a fifth game. While Taylor had hot streaks in the first and third games, it was the Cowboys’ other outside hitter, captain Layla Tejeda, who pounded in points to secure the win.

Canyon outside hitter Parys Taylor (2) hits the ball over the net against Da Vinci’s Bailey Willis (2) during the second set of Thursday’s game at Canyon High School on Oct. 24. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Tejeda added four kills late in the fourth set, including her critical sixth of the night that put Canyon up, 24-22.

“That’s what’s awesome about our team,” Holcombe said. “Parys goes up and gets some big kills, but Layla is consistent when she needs to be. We ran through the middle a few times, too.”

The Cowboys were without starting libero Mary Audish, who was in concussion protocol and is expected back Saturday. In Audish’s absence the team turned to Jorgia Horwedel, who played well, but Holcombe needed a spark in the back row. The Cowboys’ coach then turned to junior Mallory Lindner, who stepped in and anchored Canyon’s passing game.

Canyon libero Mallory Lindner (33) bumps the ball during the third set of Thursday’s game against Da Vinci at Canyon High School on Oct. 24. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“Mallory coming in, she doesn’t normally play libero,” Holcombe said. “She was confident, didn’t look rattled, and made the team calm and confident. That’s what we needed.”

The Wolves were led by outside hitter Natalia Malak with 18 kills and a pair of aces. Canyon also had trouble getting around Wiseburn middle blocker Callie Merrill, who was defensively all over the net and finished with four blocks.

Canyon opposite hitter Breanna Flanary (18) hits the ball over the net against Da Vinci’s defense during the second quarter of Thursday’s game at Canyon High School on Oct. 24. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Canyon matched the effort and did their fair share of blocking. Three Cowboys registered multiple blocks in the game, led by Breanna Flanary and Olivia Macdonald with three blocks.

Wiseburn tore through the second game, showing the team wasn’t a cakewalk of a first-round match. Canyon kept chipping away at the big lead early, partially thanks to a 4-0 run with two aces from setter Theone Nguyen. The Cowboys got within two points before the Wolves exploded on an 11-1 run to close out the set.

Canyon celebrates winning a point during the second quarter against Da Vinci at Canyon High School on Thursday, Oct. 24. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

The Wolves trailed 21-15 but again refused to be put away in the fourth set before pulling within one at 23-22. Both teams rallied through multiple sets, showing the parity of Division 5 in the new playoff format.

Canyon now advances to the round of 16, where the Cowboys will hit the road to face the St. Anthony Saints (21-12). The Saints are winners of nine straight matches and have won as many matches out of 10 played in their own building.

St. Anthony welcomes Canyon to Long Beach for a playoff match on Saturday at 4 p.m.

“I hope that the nerves are kind of under the belt and they think, ‘Hey, we can win in the playoffs, and let’s see what we can do going forward,’” Holcombe said.

Canyon celebrates winning a point against Da Vinci during the third quarter of Thursday’s game at Canyon High School on Oct. 24. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Canyon setter Theone Nguyen (19) and middle hitter Olivia Macdonald (28) go up for a block against Da Vinci’s Jordan Mabery (3) during the first set of Thursday’s game at Canyon High School on Oct. 24. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Canyon middle hitter Olivia Turner (4) goes up for a block against Da Vinci’s Natalia Malak (4) during the first set of Thursday’s game at Canyon High School on Oct. 24. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal