Christine Abbott | Opinion Cartoons vs. Lies

Why does The Signal continue to print political opinion cartoons that perpetuate lies? The latest incident depicts FEMA fumbling flood relief. This was printed after The Signal published an article that refuted that lie. This is a dangerous lie, with flood victims potentially thinking they aren’t going to be helped and FEMA workers being threatened. When will we decide that continuing to print and otherwise disseminate lies is not right?

Christine Abbott

Saugus

Editor’s note: The editorial cartoons we select for publication on the opinion page represent the opinions of the cartoonists, and, usually, the editorial board of The Signal. The only cartoon the letter writer cites as an example expressed the opinion that FEMA had “fumbled” the hurricane relief effort. Did FEMA fumble said effort? It’s not a “lie” to say yes — it’s an opinion. Just because you disagree with an opinion doesn’t make it a “lie.”