Elizabeth Arana | A Driving Force for Student Success

As a small business owner in Santa Clarita, I am proud to endorse Andrew Taban for the Santa Clarita Community College District board of trustees. Andrew’s background as an entrepreneur, coming from a family of small business owners and managing one himself, gives him a deep understanding of the critical role education plays in building a skilled workforce and fostering local economic growth.

Andrew’s commitment to student success is more than just words — it’s about ensuring that College of the Canyons provides students with the job training and educational opportunities they need to thrive in today’s competitive economy. His vision is one where local businesses, like mine, can benefit from a strong partnership with the college to hire well-prepared, talented graduates.

As someone who knows firsthand the challenges of running a business, I deeply appreciate Andrew’s dedication to transparency, accountability and creating opportunities for students and employers in our community. His entrepreneurial spirit, combined with his passion for public service, makes him uniquely qualified to serve on the board of trustees.

I encourage all business owners and community members to vote for Andrew Taban. He has the experience, dedication and vision to ensure COC continues to be a driving force for student success and economic vitality in Santa Clarita.

Elizabeth Arana

Newhall