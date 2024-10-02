Foothill League golf match called off due to heat 

Tuesday’s third round of Foothill League girls’ golf was canceled and postponed due to extreme heat at the Oaks Club.

Local coaches were monitoring the heat via a wet bulb thermometer and entered the match with a 50/50 shot of finishing the day.

Temperatures hit over 100 degrees when the first group teed off at noon but by 2:45 p.m., when three groups had already finished their nine holes for the day, the match was called.

The wet bulb reading came out to a 90.7, nearly one degree higher than the CIF permits for an outdoor contest, officially stopping play for the seven remaining golfer groups.

Foothill League coaches agreed beforehand if the match was called off, it’d be completely replayed and not picked up where the golfers left off.

The match is now scheduled to be replayed on Tuesday, back at the Oaks Club. The fourth league match that was originally scheduled for that same Tuesday will be moved to Thursday, Oct. 10 at Sand Canyon Country Club.

The current weather forecast for Tuesday has a high of 89 degrees, nearly 20 degrees cooler than the canceled match’s boiling point.