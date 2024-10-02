Gary Horton | Party Aside: Valladares for State Senate

The choice comes down to who’s honest, who’s local, who relates, and who has the required experience and connections.

If we throw away party labels and vote on proven character, values, and self-evident personal investment in our community, the top pick for state Senate District 23 has to be Suzette Valladares. Yes, yes, I know, I’m a lifelong Democrat and she’s a vested Republican. Like cats and dogs living together …

Common interests and concerns should run far deeper than party lines. One’s commitment to our local and regional community runs deeper than red or blue or pick your color(s).

Suzette grew up right over the hill in Sylmar. Call that

Newhall Jr., as it’s 4 miles away as the crow files.

Like many of our local youths, early on Suzette grabbed a job at Magic Mountain and worked there for multiple years, paying her way through life and college. There was no silver spoon for Suzette. Indeed, for most of us growing up in the San Fernando Valley and the Santa Clarita Valley, we didn’t even know what a silver spoon was. We learned how to work, to study, to pull ourselves up, and to earn and make our way through life. Suzette started ground floor, and has built an admirable and honorable life, now shared in Acton with her husband and one daughter.

Along the way, she’s ran her own business, served a term in our state Assembly, and started a nonprofit. Key to her experience in the Assembly was working with the “Problem Solvers Caucus” – a bipartisan lawmaker group dedicated to cutting through party red tape, culture, and gravitational force to … actually get intelligent things done.

I’m into that. Let’s get intelligent things done in Sacramento. Forget the window dressing and vanity projects – let’s get the things done that every one of us needs and deserves from government, rather than the ridiculousness we too often get from the state government. We need balance and we don’t have it now. Voting in Suzette Valladares helps promote balance, just as hometown favorite Scott Wilk helped provide. Suzette is a great replacement for Wilk.

I like that Suzette grew up around here, like us. I like that Suzette, as so many of us, is a College of the Canyons Cougar and a CSUN Matador, and she knows the value of high-quality public education available to all. I like that Suzette worked a tough service industry job when starting out, as many of us did. In her own description, “When I started at Magic Mountain, I wore the green pants and white froufrou tops. Later, I graduated to the circus bright blue pants and white, red striped shirts. And, it was a joy to lead in opening up Bug’s Bunny World!”

Yes, it’s humble. But honest and authentic and Suzette worked hard just like most of us.

While in high school I had a job cleaning the burger griddle and tabletops each midnight at BEEPS on Ventura Boulevard. Later, I worked at a uniform cleaning company in San Fernando. I was a janitor with a school buddy. Like Suzette, most of us worked our butts off to launch our lives. I appreciate a fellow hard worker who kept her head down while aspiring far upward. That’s Suzette. Like so many of us, she’s literally worked her way up.

I like that Suzette is a mom. I like that she’s married. I have no problem with “childless cat ladies” or single folks or anyone, really. But I like that she understands what life is like for families and their extended families and young ones and old ones …

In a district that is so overwhelmingly families, often with older senior parents, I like that Suzette understands parenting and multi-generational family dynamics. I like that she firsthand knows the anxieties and obligations placed on parents these days. She knows it’s going to take immense effort to raise kids and care for seniors going forward, and I’m glad Suzette has skin in the game.

I like that Suzette reaches out in common interests over common aisles. I like that Suzette is growing in her experience and leadership. A funny story:

A long while back I was invited to a Valladares fundraiser. There were mainly Republicans present, but also a few Democrats hiding behind the curtains. Suzette gave her pitch, laced with what I thought at the time were unnecessary jabs at Democrats. Perhaps she needed to raise early easy money from local Republican movers and shakers, hence the red meat.

But whatever, Suzette bothered to stay loosely in touch and in staying in touch we discovered far more in common, than not, despite me being initially put off.

Suzette surely knows she’s the political minority in our blue district. We’re 40% Democrat, 30% Republican, and 30% something else. Suzette knows she’s got to represent the middle, not the fringe. We already have enough Democrats in Sacramento, and hardly need another ignoring the middle, chasing the fringe. At a recent Suzette fundraiser there was no Democrat-bashing noted. No more red meat. We all learn and adapt over time. Just give me the hard-working truly local candidate to truly represent what we truly need.

Yes, there’s things we’ll never agree on: Proposition 13 overhaul. School vouchers. Money bail. But the biggies where Valladares and mainstream Democrats can agree: Safe laws, safe law enforcement. Safe and logical border control and pro-smart immigration policies. Strong school funding. Pro-life, but not anti-abortion – every woman chooses in her own life. Improve business climate in California. Fix our leaking landfill and hold the accountable, accountable.

… And don’t lie on your resume, the absolutely huge character flaw in her key “Almost a Prosecutor” opponent, Kipp Mueller. A deal-breaker. Non-starter. No liars in office, please.

So, this time around? We are fortunate to have a candidate as authentically local as Suzette Valladares representing the SCV in state Senate District 23.

Gary Horton’s “Full Speed to Port!” has appeared in The Signal since 2006. The opinions expressed in his column do not necessarily reflect the opinions of The Signal or its editorial board.