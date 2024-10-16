Girls’ golf Foothill League title to be decided Thursday 

The 2024 Foothill League title for girls’ golf will be decided on Thursday between the West Ranch Wildcats and the Valencia Vikings.

West Ranch won the fourth league match last week with a low score of 190, while Valencia avenged that with a low score of 190 of its own on Tuesday. Both matches were played at Sand Canyon Country Club’s Mountain Course.

West Ranch currently leads the league table with a hi-out score of 783, ahead of Valencia at 801.

Valencia head coach Robert Waters said in a phone interview on Wednesday that his golfers performed well on Tuesday to keep pace with the Wildcats ahead of Thursday’s finale.

“Hey, anything can happen. It is golf, and my girls, we played our best round of the year (Tuesday),” he said.

On Tuesday, Valencia was led by sophomore Kara An, who finished 2-under par at 33 strokes. Just behind her was fellow sophomore Eliana Saga, who was 1-under par.

Saga, who won the fourth round last week with a score of 34, currently leads the individual standings with a hi-out score of 139, six ahead of An and seven strokes ahead of West Ranch’s Naomi Kim, who led the Wildcats with a score of 38 on Tuesday.

“It’s all kind of packed in there, but it appears, just looking at the numbers, Eliana has kind of pulled herself away from the pack,” Waters said.

Also up there in the individual standings are West Ranch’s Kathryn Mong (152) and Katie Yi (156), as well as Saugus’ Khloe Guerrero (157). Just behind those three are West Ranch’s Eva Lee (161) and Chloe Busnawi (161) and Valencia’s Lauren Silva (163). Canyon’s Sofia Allard is in 10th at 167.

Waters said it will be interesting to see where each of the golfers finish after Thursday, as the CIF Southern Section will be determining next week which golfers qualify for the individual postseason. He said three golfers will automatically qualify, but who else goes is unknown and it depends on how other leagues end up finishing.

“We kind of anticipate getting more than three; we just don’t know what that number is,” Waters said. “You look down the list, I mean, there are a ton of girls all right there in the mix. So, tomorrow’s gonna be extremely important when it comes to that, just qualifying for the playoffs.”

Previously, the Foothill League would get six individuals qualified, but with a new playoff structure in the section this year that looks only at this year’s results — results from previous years were used to determine how many spots each league got under the former format — it makes it harder to predict, Waters said.

“We’re all very curious to see, you know, how many are we gonna get, how the process is gonna work, is it gonna work out smooth, or are there gonna be bumps? But right now, it looks like it can be a good thing for our league,” Waters said.

Thursday’s sixth and final league match is set to begin at 1 p.m. at Vista Valencia Golf Course.