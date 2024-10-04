Max Morgan | Phantom Veteran Groups?

I’d like to know what veteran groups Ralph Ware (letters, Sept. 18) refers to that do not support Rep. Mike Garcia. I think his statement that he doesn’t know any veterans who support Mike Garcia is a gross exaggeration and is simply not true.

Like Mr. Ware, I, too, am a Vietnam combat vet (SEAL Team 1, 1970). I am also an active member and participate with the local American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Vietnam Veterans of America, and the Combat Vets Motorcycle Association. I can assure Mr. Ware, almost without exception, that the vast majority of vets in those organizations support Mike Garcia.

What he also failed to mention in his letter is that Mike’s opponent, George Whitesides, was also a major donor to George Gascón. If Mr. Ware is happy with the rampant increase in local retail thefts, residential burglaries, growing homeless population in the Santa Clarita Valley, the poor morale and recruitment shortfall among local police officers, by all means vote for George Whitesides.

Max Morgan

Valencia