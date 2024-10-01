Oana Cioaca Taylor | Shape a Positive Future for COC

As a parent of a child who will be attending College of the Canyons in the future, I am enthusiastic about supporting Andrew Taban for the Santa Clarita Community College District board of trustees, Trustee Area 3. Andrew’s dedication to enhancing the educational environment and ensuring student success aligns perfectly with my hopes for my child’s future at COC.

Andrew’s emphasis on improving student wellness and expanding support services is particularly important to me. His commitment to addressing barriers to education and creating a supportive campus environment ensures that my child will have access to the resources necessary for a successful academic journey.

Furthermore, Andrew’s focus on transparency and accountability is vital for building trust within the college community. As a parent, I want to be assured that decisions affecting my child’s education will be made with the utmost consideration for the needs and concerns of students and families.

I believe Andrew Taban’s experience and passion for public service make him the right choice for this position. I encourage all prospective parents to support his candidacy and help shape a positive future for College of the Canyons.

Oana Cioaca Taylor

Valencia